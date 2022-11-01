BioTech
JNJ

J&J to buy Abiomed in $16.6 bln deal

Contributor
Raghav Mahobe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it will acquire Abiomed Inc for a deal valued at $16.6 billion to boost the healthcare conglomerate's medical devices business.

Adds deal details

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Tuesday it will acquire Abiomed Inc ABMD.O for a deal valued at $16.6 billion to boost the healthcare conglomerate's medical devices business.

The upfront payment of $380 per share represents a 50.7% premium to Abiomed's last closing price.

Abiomed shareholders will also get a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved.

Abiomed makes the heart pump Impella.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJABMD

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

How Biotech is Transforming Mental Health and Neurological Disorders

Oct 26, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular