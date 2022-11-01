J&J to buy Abiomed in $16.6 bln deal

Adds deal details

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Tuesday it will acquire Abiomed Inc ABMD.O for a deal valued at $16.6 billion to boost the healthcare conglomerate's medical devices business.

The upfront payment of $380 per share represents a 50.7% premium to Abiomed's last closing price.

Abiomed shareholders will also get a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved.

Abiomed makes the heart pump Impella.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

