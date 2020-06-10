US Markets
J&J to begin human trials of COVID-19 vaccine in second half of July

Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 10 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Wednesday it would start human trials of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of July.

