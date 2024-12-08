J&J : TECVAYLI Shows Promise As Frontline Therapy For Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced new frontline data featuring TECVAYLI (teclistamab-cqyv) from two investigational studies in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) in induction and maintenance settings. The MajesTEC-5 and MajesTEC-4 studies establish the potential of TECVAYLI for use in newly diagnosed patients, with promising efficacy and a tolerable safety profile. The 100 percent of evaluable patients for minimal residual disease (MRD) testing achieved MRD negativity in MajesTEC-5 as induction therapy and MajesTEC-4 as maintenance therapy.

Forty-nine patients with transplant-eligible NDMM were treated with TECVAYLI in combination with DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj), lenalidomide and dexamethasone (Tec-DRd) or DARZALEX FASPRO, bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (Tec-DVRd) as induction therapy in the MajesTEC-5 study. All patients who were evaluated for MRD negativity after cycle 3 of induction therapy achieved MRD negativity (10-5) and maintained through cycle 6.

"These data from the MajesTEC-5 study build on the growing body of evidence of TECVAYLI combinations that support the potential combinability of TECVAYLI with other effective therapies, demonstrating high rates of MRD-negative responses for evaluable patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma," said Rachel Kobos, M.D., Vice President, Oncology Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.

According to the company, the safety profiles were manageable and consistent with individual safety profiles. No treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) led to study treatment discontinuation or death; cytokine release syndrome occurred in 65 percent of patients.1 No patients experienced immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS).Grade 3/4 TEAEs included lymphopenia (43 percent), neutropenia (57 percent) and infections (35 percent).

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.