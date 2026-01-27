J&J Targets $100B+ Sales in 2026 as Growth Accelerates in Both Units

On its fourth-quarterearnings conference callon Jan. 21, Johnson & Johnson JNJ announced its financial outlook for 2026, which exceeded consensus expectations.

J&J said it expects sales in the range of $100.0 billion-$101.0 billion in 2026. This range was slightly higher than the then Zacks Consensus Estimate of $98.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $11.43-$11.63.

J&J expects accelerated growth in both the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments in 2026.

In 2025, Innovative Medicine Unit’s sales rose 4.1% on an operational basis to $60.4 billion. In 2026, J&J expects accelerated growth in the Innovative Medicine segment despite the loss of exclusivity (“LOE”) of blockbuster drug, Stelara. Several biosimilar versions of J&J’s multi-billion-dollar immunology drug, Stelara, were launched in the United States in 2025 as the drug lost patent exclusivity.

According to patent settlements and license agreements, Amgen AMGN, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA, Samsung Bioepis/Sandoz and some other companies launched Stelara biosimilars in 2025. Stelara’s LOE negatively impacted the Innovative Medicines segment’s growth by 1040 basis points in 2025. In 2026, J&J expects the Stelara LOE impact to be more pronounced. In addition, J&J expects generic impact for both Simponi and Opsumit to begin in 2026 as the drugs lose patent protection.

However, despite the generic erosion, Innovative Medicine Unit’s growth in 2026 is expected to be driven by its key products, such as Darzalex, Tremfya, Spravato, Carvykti and Erleada, as well as new launches like Rybrevant plus Lazcluze in non-small cell lung cancer and Caplyta in major depressive disorder (MDD) indication. Caplyta was approved as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in November 2025.

J&J expects a more pronounced impact from new products in 2026, as it launched some key new products in 2025, like Inlexzoh/TAR-200, a first-of-its-kind drug-releasing system, for treating high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and Imaavy (nipocalimab) for treating generalized myasthenia gravis. Regulatory applications were recently filed for another key candidate, Icotyde/icotrokinra, for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, which is likely to be approved in 2026.

J&J’s MedTech business has also improved in the past three quarters. MedTech sales rose 4.3% on an organic basis to $33.8 billion in 2025. In 2026, J&J expects better growth in the Medtech segment than 2025 levels, driven by increased adoption of newly launched products across Cardiovascular, Surgery and Vision portfolios. It, however, expects some additional rounds of impact from the volume-based procurement (VBP) program in China in 2026. VBP is a government-driven cost containment effort in China.

Overall, J&J expects stronger momentum across both Innovative Medicine and MedTech in 2026, even as it faces heightened generic pressure for key products. With new launches gaining traction and broader adoption of recently introduced MedTech products, the company is positioning itself to offset patent headwinds and drive accelerated growth in the coming year.

JNJ’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

J&J’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The stock has risen 47.3% in the past year compared with a 19.3% increase of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, J&J is slightly expensive. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 19.11 forward earnings, higher than 18.33 for the industry. The stock is also trading above its five-year mean of 15.65.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has risen from $11.46 to $11.53 over the past seven days, while that for 2027 has gone up from $12.25 per share to $12.33 per share over the same timeframe. EPS estimates have moved up in response to J&J’s optimistic 2026 financial outlook

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

J&J has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.