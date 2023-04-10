US Markets
J&J talc unit's second bankruptcy must be dismissed, cancer victims' lawyers say

April 10, 2023 — 12:59 pm EDT

April 10 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's renewed effort to resolve talc lawsuits through an $8.9 billion bankruptcy settlement must be dismissed as a "fraudulent scheme" that defies a court order rejecting the company's previous attempt to settle the litigation with a controversial legal maneuver, according to a Monday court filing from lawyers representing cancer victims.

