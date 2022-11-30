J&J sues Amgen over plan to sell ulcerative colitis drug similar to Stelara

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N Janssen unit has sued Amgen Inc over its plan to market an ulcerative colitis drug similar to J&J's Stelara, saying it would infringe two patents.

Stelara is a major seller for J&J, bringing the company nearly $2.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

