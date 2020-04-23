US Markets
JNJ

J&J strikes deal with Emergent BioSolutions on coronavirus vaccine manufacturing

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it had struck a deal with Emergent BioSolutions Inc to use its manufacturing facilities to help in an effort to make more than 1 billion doses of a vaccine it is testing to stop the novel coronavirus.

April 23 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Thursday it had struck a deal with Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS.N to use its manufacturing facilities to help in an effort to make more than 1 billion doses of a vaccine it is testing to stop the novel coronavirus.

The U.S. healthcare conglomerate said the deal was the first in a series of prospective global partnerships to accelerate manufacturing of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidate, even before it has a signal that it works.

J&J plans to start human testing by September, with an eye on having it ready under an emergency use authorization in early 2021, far quicker than the typical 18-month period that it takes for vaccines to be tested, approved and then manufactured.

Under the deal, valued at about $135 million, Emergent said it would provide drug substance manufacturing services and was reserving large-scale manufacturing capacity.

J&J and the U.S. government are investing $1 billion to create enough manufacturing capacity for the experimental vaccine candidate to stop the virus that has killed nearly 185,000 people around the globe.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ EBS

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular