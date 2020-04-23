J&J strikes deal with Emergent BioSolutions on coronavirus vaccine manufacturing

April 23 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Thursday it had struck a deal with Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS.N to use its manufacturing facilities to help in an effort to make more than 1 billion doses of a vaccine it is testing to stop the novel coronavirus.

The U.S. healthcare conglomerate said the deal was the first in a series of prospective global partnerships to accelerate manufacturing of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidate, even before it has a signal that it works.

J&J plans to start human testing by September, with an eye on having it ready under an emergency use authorization in early 2021, far quicker than the typical 18-month period that it takes for vaccines to be tested, approved and then manufactured.

Under the deal, valued at about $135 million, Emergent said it would provide drug substance manufacturing services and was reserving large-scale manufacturing capacity.

J&J and the U.S. government are investing $1 billion to create enough manufacturing capacity for the experimental vaccine candidate to stop the virus that has killed nearly 185,000 people around the globe.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

