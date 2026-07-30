BioTech
JNJ

J&J Strikes $3.51 Bln Deal With Sail To Develop In-Vivo CAR-T Therapies For Immune Diseases

July 30, 2026 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration with Sail Biomedicines to develop in-vivo CAR-T cell therapies for immune-mediated diseases.

The collaboration will leverage Sail's AI-driven Endless RNA (eRNA) platform and targeted nanoparticle platform along with other leading product engines, to expand and advance it's in vivo CAR-T platform across additional therapeutic targets.

Sail Biomedicines' eRNA platform uses circular RNA and targeted lipid nanoparticles to generate CAR-T cells directly inside the patient's body, eliminating the need for ex vivo cell engineering. The technology is designed to simplify CAR-T manufacturing and support off-the-shelf treatments for autoimmune diseases.

Johnson & Johnson deemed the collaboration as an expansion in its cell and gene therapies into next-generation treatments for autoimmune diseases. The company stated that the deal would broaden the potential use of Sail's in vivo CAR-T platform across a range of complex diseases.

Financial Terms

Johnson & Johnson will make an upfront payment of $785 million, including a $465 million equity investment in Sail.

In addition, Sail is eligible to receive contingent payments of up to $140 million following specified development milestone achievements.

Johnson & Johnson also holds an exercise option to acquire Sail Biomedicines for $2.58 billion, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Revised Full Year 2026 Guidance

The company expects full-year earnings per share to be reduced by $0.64 in 2026, resulting in a projected range of $10.96 to $11.11, with a midpoint of $11.04.

JNJ closed Thursday at $265.53, down 0.45%. In the overnight market, JNJ is trading down 1.27% at $262.17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.