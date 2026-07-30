J&J Strikes $3.51 Bln Deal With Sail To Develop In-Vivo CAR-T Therapies For Immune Diseases

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration with Sail Biomedicines to develop in-vivo CAR-T cell therapies for immune-mediated diseases.

The collaboration will leverage Sail's AI-driven Endless RNA (eRNA) platform and targeted nanoparticle platform along with other leading product engines, to expand and advance it's in vivo CAR-T platform across additional therapeutic targets.

Sail Biomedicines' eRNA platform uses circular RNA and targeted lipid nanoparticles to generate CAR-T cells directly inside the patient's body, eliminating the need for ex vivo cell engineering. The technology is designed to simplify CAR-T manufacturing and support off-the-shelf treatments for autoimmune diseases.

Johnson & Johnson deemed the collaboration as an expansion in its cell and gene therapies into next-generation treatments for autoimmune diseases. The company stated that the deal would broaden the potential use of Sail's in vivo CAR-T platform across a range of complex diseases.

Financial Terms

Johnson & Johnson will make an upfront payment of $785 million, including a $465 million equity investment in Sail.

In addition, Sail is eligible to receive contingent payments of up to $140 million following specified development milestone achievements.

Johnson & Johnson also holds an exercise option to acquire Sail Biomedicines for $2.58 billion, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Revised Full Year 2026 Guidance

The company expects full-year earnings per share to be reduced by $0.64 in 2026, resulting in a projected range of $10.96 to $11.11, with a midpoint of $11.04.

JNJ closed Thursday at $265.53, down 0.45%. In the overnight market, JNJ is trading down 1.27% at $262.17.

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