Sept 6 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Wednesday it has decided to stop a late-stage study testing its experimental drug to treat a type of hypertension.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.