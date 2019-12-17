J&J Stock Has Been Hammered by Lawsuits. Analyst Says It's Time to Buy.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson stock to Overweight from Equal-weight.

Shares of the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are trailing behind the market as the company faces down a barrage of litigation. One analyst at Morgan Stanley says that it’s time to buy the stock.

“The significantly discounted [sum of the parts] value and relative multiple create an attractive buying opportunity,” wrote Morgan Stanley’s David R. Lewis in a note out Tuesday morning. Lewis upgraded Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ) to Overweight from Equal-weight, and raised his price target to $170.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson closed Monday at $141.70. The stock was up 0.9% on Tuesday morning, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was nearly flat..

“Considering the stock appears to be pricing in significantly more legal liability than our probability-weighted analysis suggests, we see J&J’s defensiveness returning, resulting in multiple expansion and outperformance in 2020,” Lewis wrote.

The back story. Shares of Johnson & Johnson are up 9.9% this year. That’s far worse than the S&P 500, which is up 27.3%, and the S&P 500 Health Care sector, up 17.5%. Johnson & Johnson has been battered this year by an avalanche of litigation, including claims over its alleged role in the opioid crisis, its talcum powder, its antipsychotic drug Risperdal, and others. All told, the company has said it faces personal- injury lawsuits from more than 100,000 plaintiffs.

What’s new. In his note on Tuesday, Lewis wrote that the legal risk to Johnson & Johnson has weighed too heavily on the stock. “The market is significantly over-estimating the aggregate legal liability for J&J, in our view,” he wrote.

Lewis estimates an opioid liability for Johnson & Johnson of between $4 billion and $10 billion, and between $4.3 billion and $11.1 billion for the talcum-powder cases. All told, Lewis calculated a probability-weighted aggregated legal liability for the opioid, talc, and Risperdal cases of $14.4 billion over 10 years. He said that the market “may be pricing in $65-75bn in legal liability for J&J...which we see as a significant over-estimation.”

Looking ahead. Meanwhile, Lewis said that the company’s pharmaceutical segment is set to “accelerate in 2020,” which he said would drive up the stock’s valuation. He said that the company has sought regulatory approval to market several of its biggest drugs to broader groups of patients, a move that will boost sales. The list includes Stelara, a Crohn’s disease drug, and Imbruvica, a cancer drug.

Newly introduced drugs such as Tremfya, which treats psoriasis, and Spravato, for depression, will bolster the top line as well. Lewis said.

The upgrade came the day after a Los Angeles jury found in Johnson & Johnson’s favor following a two-month trial over claims that its baby powder had caused mesothelioma in a California woman. The case is one of more than 15,000 the company faces over its baby powder.

