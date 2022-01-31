Markets

J&J Snacks Q1 Profit Jumps, But Misses Street View

(RTTNews) - New Jersey-based food company, J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF)-, reported a better-than-before net income in the first quarter. However, the net income per share failed to meet the analysts' estimates.

Net income reported by the company was $11.09 million or $0.58 per share, up from $1.78 million or $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated the earnings to be $0.71 per share.

The revenue was $318.49 million, up from $240.99 million due to a 32% hike in sales.

