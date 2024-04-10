J&J Snack (JJSF) Bolsters Portfolio With Thinsters Acquisition

J&J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF announced its latest strategic move with the acquisition of Thinsters, a brand celebrated for its thin, crunchy cookies made from simple, real ingredients. This acquisition signifies an important step for J&J Snack Foods, reinforcing its leadership role in the snack food market and broadening its commitment to offering a diverse range of high-quality, enjoyable snacks to consumers throughout the United States.



Thinsters stands out in the cookie sector for its commitment to flavor and quality, baking cookies that are delicious and guilt-free, thanks to its use of real butter and sugar. This focus on simple, wholesome ingredients has not only won Thinsters a loyal following but also positioned the brand as a leader in its category for product quality.



The acquisition is seen as a natural extension of J&J Snack Foods' existing portfolio, which already includes a wide variety of cookies and baked goods. Thinsters' philosophy of using high-quality, real ingredients aligns well with the current market trend toward healthier snack options. The move is expected to benefit both companies, with plans to leverage J&J Snack Foods' extensive distribution network and marketing expertise to introduce Thinsters' cookies to a wider audience.



What’s More?

Since its inception in 1971, this prominent player in the snack food industry has been proactive in expanding its brand portfolio, completing more than 30 transactions that have successfully integrated niche brands into the American snack food culture. This includes brands such as SUPERPRETZEL, ICEE and DIPPIN' DOTS, the latter of which was acquired in June 2022.



The addition of Thinsters to J&J Snack Foods' lineup is more than just an acquisition; it represents a strategic move to embrace the growing consumer demand for snacks that do not compromise on taste or quality. It reflects the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, and its ambition to offer the widest variety of delicious and fun snacks under one roof.



This acquisition by J&J Snack Foods is not only a testament to its strategic vision but also highlights the company's adaptive approach to evolving consumer preferences, focusing on the intersection of indulgence and health-consciousness. With Thinsters now part of its portfolio, J&J Snack Foods is set to continue its growth trajectory, catering to diverse tastes of snack lovers nationwide with a broader selection of high-quality, enjoyable snack options.

Stock Performance

J&J Snack Foods, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strongly Sell), has lost 12.8% in the past three months against the industry’s rise of 2.6%. The company indicated that many of its customers experienced year-over-year declines in consumer traffic and consumption in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, affecting the overall sales performance. The company experienced softness across Food Service division with sales declining 4.1%. The broader consumer market trend poses a challenge to the company’s growth prospects.



A downtrend in the Zacks Consensus Estimate echoes the same sentiment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the current quarter and the current fiscal year has decreased 12 cents and 27 cents to $3.82 and $4.38, respectively, over the past 60 days.

Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

The Chef’s Warehouse CHEF, which engages in the distribution of specialty food products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chef’s Warehouse’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 8.7% and 4.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Vital Farms Inc. VITL offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. VITL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 155.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 18.6% and 35.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Utz Brands Inc. UTZ manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. UTZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Utz Brands’ current financial-year earnings suggests growth of 19.3% from the year-ago reported numbers.

