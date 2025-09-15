Markets
J&J Snack Foods a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 3.1% Yield (JJSF)

September 15, 2025 — 07:30 am EDT

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.1% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, J&J Snack Foods Corp. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.08% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $17,379,877 worth of JJSF shares.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by J&J Snack Foods Corp. is $3.2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/16/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for JJSF, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

JJSF operates in the Food & Beverage sector, among companies like Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ), and Kraft Heinz Co (KHC).

Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
