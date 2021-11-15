J&J Snack Foods Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Monday reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $18.9 million or $0.99 per share, up from $6.6 million or $0.35 per share last year.

Sales for the quarter increased 12% to $323.1 million from $252.5 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.28 per share on revenues of $311.94 million.

Sales were driven by growth in core products, including soft pretzels, churros, bakery and frozen beverages, as well as the continued success of our chicken bake handheld recently introduced into the Club channel.

Food Service sales exceeded last year's by 35%.

Retail segment sales were 9% below last year, when sales grew 41% benefiting from consumers being home during the pandemic. However, retail sales remained strong compared to pre-pandemic levels, growing 29%.

Frozen Beverage segment sales beat last year's sales by 46%, led by frozen beverages growing over 104%.

