J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $430.07 million, declining 3.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some J&J Snack Foods metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Total Food Service' will reach $261.66 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Total Frozen Beverages' of $107.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Total Retail Supermarket' will likely reach $63.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of J&J Snack Foods have returned +5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, JJSF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

