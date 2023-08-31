J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Price Target Increased by 11.31% to 188.19

The average one-year price target for J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) has been revised to 188.19 / share. This is an increase of 11.31% from the prior estimate of 169.06 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 167.66 to a high of 204.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.33% from the latest reported closing price of 163.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in J&J Snack Foods. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JJSF is 0.22%, an increase of 7.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 19,667K shares. The put/call ratio of JJSF is 2.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,380K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JJSF by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,276K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,287K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JJSF by 9.53% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,053K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JJSF by 0.21% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,025K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JJSF by 0.02% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 521K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JJSF by 23.94% over the last quarter.

J&J Snack Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, its principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe's & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands.

