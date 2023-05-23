J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Declares $0.70 Dividend

J&J Snack Foods said on May 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on July 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $155.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.53%, the lowest has been 1.03%, and the highest has been 2.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in J&J Snack Foods. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JJSF is 0.21%, a decrease of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 19,539K shares. The put/call ratio of JJSF is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.53% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for J&J Snack Foods is 167.02. The forecasts range from a low of 153.52 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.53% from its latest reported closing price of 155.33.

The projected annual revenue for J&J Snack Foods is 1,602MM, an increase of 8.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,389K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JJSF by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,287K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JJSF by 22.18% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,109K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JJSF by 6.46% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 997K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JJSF by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 519K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing an increase of 16.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JJSF by 172,198.52% over the last quarter.

J&J Snack Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, its principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe's & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands.

