J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) insiders sold US$1.1m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

In the last year, many J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

J&J Snack Foods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Robert Pape, for US$947k worth of shares, at about US$162 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$135). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in J&J Snack Foods didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of J&J Snack Foods

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. J&J Snack Foods insiders own about US$569m worth of shares (which is 22% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At J&J Snack Foods Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no J&J Snack Foods insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the J&J Snack Foods insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with J&J Snack Foods and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

