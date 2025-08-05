J&J Snack Foods Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $44.2 million, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $36.3 million, or $1.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, J&J Snack Foods Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $454.3 million from $439.9 million last year.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.2 Mln. vs. $36.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.26 vs. $1.87 last year. -Revenue: $454.3 Mln vs. $439.9 Mln last year.

