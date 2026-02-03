J&J Snack Foods Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) revealed a profit for first quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.88 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $5.14 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, J&J Snack Foods Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.2% to $343.78 million from $362.60 million last year.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.88 Mln. vs. $5.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $343.78 Mln vs. $362.60 Mln last year.

