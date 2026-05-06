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J&J Snack Foods Corp. Profit Drops In Q2

May 06, 2026 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.677 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $4.824 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, J&J Snack Foods Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $344.819 million from $356.099 million last year.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.677 Mln. vs. $4.824 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $344.819 Mln vs. $356.099 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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