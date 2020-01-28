J&J Snack Foods Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JJSF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $178.19, changing hands as low as $164.52 per share. J&J Snack Foods Corp. shares are currently trading off about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JJSF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JJSF's low point in its 52 week range is $148.43 per share, with $196.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $166.37.

