J&J Snack Foods Acquires Thinsters For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) announced Tuesday its acquisition of Thinsters, the deliciously crunchy cookie made with real, simple ingredients, that strengthens J&J Snack Foods' position as a leader in providing America's favorite delicious and fun snacks.

Thinsters are oven-baked thin, crunchy, bite-size cookies with real butter and real sugar. Thinsters is a popular and growing brand with best in category product quality.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.