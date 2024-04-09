News & Insights

Markets
JJSF

J&J Snack Foods Acquires Thinsters For Undisclosed Terms

April 09, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) announced Tuesday its acquisition of Thinsters, the deliciously crunchy cookie made with real, simple ingredients, that strengthens J&J Snack Foods' position as a leader in providing America's favorite delicious and fun snacks.

Thinsters are oven-baked thin, crunchy, bite-size cookies with real butter and real sugar. Thinsters is a popular and growing brand with best in category product quality.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JJSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.