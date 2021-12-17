US Markets
JNJ

J&J, Sinopharm, Sputnik V shots weaker against Omicron, study shows

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and China's Sinopharm as well as Russia's Sputnik V shot had no neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant, according to a study which has not yet been peer reviewed.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and China's Sinopharm as well as Russia's Sputnik V shot had no neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant, according to a study which has not yet been peer reviewed.

Vaccines from Moderna MRNA.O, AstraZeneca AZN.L and Pfizer PFE.N and partner BioNTech BNTX.O retained activity against Omicron with some decreases, the study, conducted by Humabs Biomed SA, a unit of Vir Biotechnology VIR.O and the University of Washington, among others, showed. (https://bit.ly/3sejWnv)

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ MRNA AZN PFE BNTX VIR

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular