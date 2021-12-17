J&J, Sinopharm, Sputnik V shots weaker against Omicron, study shows

Dec 17 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and China's Sinopharm as well as Russia's Sputnik V shot had no neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant, according to a study which has not yet been peer reviewed.

Vaccines from Moderna MRNA.O, AstraZeneca AZN.L and Pfizer PFE.N and partner BioNTech BNTX.O retained activity against Omicron with some decreases, the study, conducted by Humabs Biomed SA, a unit of Vir Biotechnology VIR.O and the University of Washington, among others, showed. (https://bit.ly/3sejWnv)

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.