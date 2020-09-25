J&J signs manufacturing deal with GRAM for potential COVID-19 vaccine
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N has signed a manufacturing deal for its coronavirus vaccine candidate with Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Inc, the contract manufacturing organization said on Friday.
Michigan-based GRAM will manufacture the healthcare conglomerate's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, which is being developed with part funding from the U.S. government, and provide finished vials.
Earlier in the week, J&J launched a late-stage trial of its experimental single-shot COVID-19 vaccine and said its expects results of the trial by year end or early next year.
J&J, which is readying its supply chain to start distribution as soon as it gets FDA's approval, expects to manufacture as many as 1 billion doses in 2021.
(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
