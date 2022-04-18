J&J settles with West Virginia on opioid litigation for $99 mln

By Dietrich Knauth

April 18 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Monday it had agreed to pay $99 million to settle opioid-related claims by the state of West Virginia and its subdivisions.

The settlement removes the company from an ongoing trial that began earlier this month in Kanawha County Circuit Court. West Virginia is still pursuing claims against Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd TEVA.TA, and AbbVie Inc's ABBV.N Allergan.

J&J did not admit liability or wrongdoing in the settlement, the company said.

