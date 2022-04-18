J&J settles with West Virginia on opioid litigation for $99 mln

April 18 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Monday it had agreed to pay $99 million to settle opioid-related claims by the state of West Virginia and its subdivisions.

The settlement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing, J&J said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

