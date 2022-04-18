US Markets
J&J settles with West Virginia on opioid litigation for $99 mln

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it had agreed to pay $99 million to settle opioid-related claims by the state of West Virginia and its subdivisions.

The settlement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing, J&J said.

