J&J settles with Ohio counties ahead of opioid trial

Shubham Kalia Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it settled with two Ohio counties, ahead of an opioid trial scheduled to begin on Oct. 21.

The company will make a combined $10 million settlement payment to the counties of Cuyahoga and Summi, it said in a statement, adding that the settlement removes it from the federal trial.

J&J will also reimburse $5 million of the counties' legal and other expenses incurred in preparation for the trial, it added.

