US Markets
JNJ

J&J scraps late-stage study testing Stelara for lupus

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit said on Friday it would discontinue a late-stage study testing its psoriatic arthritis drug Stelara as a treatment for lupus due to lack of efficacy.

June 26 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit said on Friday it would discontinue a late-stage study testing its psoriatic arthritis drug Stelara as a treatment for lupus due to lack of efficacy.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, or lupus, is a chronic disease that causes inflammation in connective tissues, such as cartilage and the lining of blood vessels. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;)) Keywords: JOHNSON&JOHNSON STUDY/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular