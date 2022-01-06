US Markets
J&J says single dose protects against breakthrough COVID-19 for up to 6 months

Leroy Leo
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Thursday that a real-world study showed that its single shot COVID-19 vaccine produced long-lasting protection for up to six months against breakthrough infections and hospitalizations.

