J&J says single dose protects against breakthrough COVID-19 for up to 6 months

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Thursday that a real-world study showed that its single shot COVID-19 vaccine produced long-lasting protection for up to six months against breakthrough infections and hospitalizations.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

