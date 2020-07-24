J&J says proposed IRS regulations may have material impact on results

July 24 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Friday regulations proposed by the Internal Revenue Service might limit the tax deductibility of payments under the agreement to settle opioid litigation.

The financial impact of these regulations may be material to its results in the period in which they are finalized which could be later in fiscal 2020, J&J said in a filing.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.