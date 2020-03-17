J&J Says No Proof To Support Use Of Darunavir For COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) has revealed that there is no evidence to support the use of Darunavir for the treatment of COVID-19. There have been anecdotal, unsubstantiated reports claiming that Darunavir has antiviral effects against the novel coronavirus.

Darunavir, sold under brand name Prezista, is used in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection and is marketed by JNJ's subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical.

The Company is screening its antiviral compounds, including Darunavir, to determine potential in vitro effect against SARS-CoV-2.

Janssen has also provided Darunavir-based medicines to support three clinical studies in China. As soon as the data become available, the Company will be updating the information.

