J&J Says FDA Was Wrong About Asbestos In Baby Powder

Shares of the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson were up almost 1% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said extensive tests had found no asbestos in the bottle of baby powder in which the Food and Drug Administration found asbestos in October.

Johnson & Johnson had voluntarily recalled the entire lot of Johnson’s Baby Powder of which that bottle was part, sending shares of the company down. That recall remains in place. But now Johnson & Johnson said tests by the third-party labs it hired found no asbestos in samples from the lot.

“Our talc is safe and asbestos free, and these 150-plus tests, and the tests we routinely do to ensure the quality and safety of our talc-based products, are consistent with the results from renowned independent research labs over the past 40 years,” Johnson & Johnson said in a statement.

The finding by the FDA in October and the subsequent recall came amid claims from approximately 16,800 plaintiffs over the company’s body powders containing talc. That is a sliver of the more than 100,000 plaintiffs with outstanding personal injury claims against the company, but a source of frequent negative headlines.

In its statement Tuesday evening, Johnson & Johnson attributed the FDA’s claim to have found asbestos in the baby powder bottle to “either test sample contamination and/or analyst error” at the lab that the FDA contracted to do the asbestos testing. Johnson & Johnson alleged that the FDA’s contractor’s testing protocol “deviated from standard practice,” and that the lab “did not execute a full asbestos confirmation as required by their lab’s test method.”

The FDA didn’t immediately respond Wednesday morning to a request for comment on Johnson & Johnson’s claims. The FDA’s contractor, AMA Analytical Services, referred queries to the FDA. In late October, when Johnson & Johnson first challenged the FDA’s finding, an agency official told Reuters that the FDA stood by the findings and the lab.

Johnson & Johnson said the two labs it had hired had run 155 tests in total on the bottle where the FDA initially said it found asbestos, the lot from which that bottle came, and lots manufactured before and after that lot.

“Other than test sample contamination and/or analyst error at the AMA lab, there is no viable explanation for AMA’s positive results in two out of three samples it tested, as compared to 32 third-party tests on samples from the same bottle finding no asbestos,” J&J said.

In a statement on Oct. 29, Johnson & Johnson acknowledged that three samples of baby powder from the recalled lot tested positive for asbestos, but that the laboratory doing the test later determined that a “portable air conditioner” had caused the contamination.

About 15 minutes before the market opened, J&J shares were up 0.8%. S&P 500 futures were down 0.7%.

