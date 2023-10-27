News & Insights

J&J says DoJ seeking information related to eye products in civil investigation

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

October 27, 2023 — 05:34 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson disclosed on Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in July had sought documents and information related to the drugmaker's free and discounted eye surgery products in connection with a civil investigation.

The company said it had begun complying with the DoJ's civil investigative demands.

J&J said it is in ongoing discussion with DOJ regarding the inquiry. (Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: JOHNSON&JOHNSON INVESTIGATION/ (UPDATE 1)

