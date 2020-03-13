J&J says demand for consumer products higher due to coronavirus

March 13 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Friday there was higher demand for some of its consumer products in certain markets due to the global spread of the coronavirus, and it was taking all possible measures to maximize their availability.

The company said majority of its global medical device manufacturing was running at or near normal capacity, and that it does not expect the outbreak to cause any disruptions to its supply of medicines.

J&J did not give details on the products and markets seeing increased demand.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

