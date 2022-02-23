J&J says close to vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen

ABUJA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson is close to a vaccine licensing deal with South African pharmaceutical group Aspen, a senior J&J executive told a conference in Nigeria on Wednesday.

"We are at the advanced stages of a potential licensing agreement with Aspen and we are really hopeful it will be finalised," said Stacy Meyer, J&J's Vice President Global Public Health, Operations and Partnerships. She gave no further details.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Estelle Shirbon)

((estelle.shirbon@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.