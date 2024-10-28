J&J Reports Positive Results From GRAVITI Study Of Tremfya In SC Induction And Maintenance Therapy

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Monday announced positive results from Phase 3 GRAVITI study of Tremfya as both induction and maintenance therapy in Crohn's disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease.

GRAVITI study is designed to evaluate subcutaneous Tremfya in patients with active Crohn's disease who experienced an inadequate response or failed to tolerate conventional therapy. Results from the study showed that more than half of patients treated with Tremfya as induction therapy achieved clinical remission, compared with those in the placebo group. Further, the rate of clinical remission was more than three times higher with maintenance doses of Tremfya versus placebo.

Tremfya is already approved for the treatment of ulcerative colitis in adults, and an application for the treatment of Crohn's disease is currently under FDA review. Regulatory applications seeking approval of Tremfya for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and for the treatment of Crohn's disease have been submitted in Europe.

