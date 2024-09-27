News & Insights

J&J Reports Data From Investigational Phase 1b RedirecTT-1 Study - Quick Facts

September 27, 2024

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced updated results from the investigational Phase 1b RedirecTT-1 study evaluating the bispecific antibody combination of TALVEY, and TECVAYLI, showing high response rates and durable responses, with a consistent safety profile to each monotherapy, in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who were triple-class exposed, including those with extramedullary disease.

Jordan Schecter, Vice President, Disease Area Leader, Multiple Myeloma, Innovative Medicine at Johnson & Johnson, said: "We continue to research this innovative combination, as this study demonstrates both the efficacy and manageable safety profile of this combination, particularly in hard-to-treat patients such as those with EMD, as well as the combinability of TALVEY with other effective therapies."

