J&J reaches opioid settlement with holdout state New Mexico

Nate Raymond Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Johnson & Johnson on Friday said it had agreed to pay $44 million to resolve claims that it fueled the opioid epidemic in New Mexico, a state which originally opted against participating in a nationwide settlement resolving thousands of similar cases.

The drugmaker said the $44 million was consistent with the terms of a proposal for J&J and drug distributors McKesson Corp MCK.N, AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N and Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N to pay up to $26 billion to resolve the cases nationally.

