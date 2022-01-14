J&J reaches opioid settlement with holdout state New Mexico

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N on Friday said it had agreed to pay $44 million to resolve claims that it fueled the opioid epidemic in New Mexico, a state which originally opted against participating in a nationwide settlement resolving thousands of similar cases.

The drugmaker said the $44 million was consistent with the terms of a proposal for J&J and drug distributors McKesson Corp MCK.N, AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N and Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N to pay up to $26 billion to resolve the cases nationally.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Leslie Adler)

