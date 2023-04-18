J&J raises annual profit forecast on cancer drug strength

Adds one-time charge, shares and drug sales

April 18 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N on Tuesday raised its 2023 profit forecast, banking on its newer cancer treatments and multiple myeloma drug Darzalex to soften the blow from declining sales for some of its older medications.

The company, which is spinning off its consumer health business, is betting on Darzalex and newer cancer drugs including Carvykti and Tecvayli to drive it closer to its goal of about $60 billion in drug sales by 2025, as older treatments such as Crohn's disease drug Stelara face impending competition.

Shares rose over 2% in premarket trading.

The company, however, swung to a loss of 3 cents per share due to a one-time charge related to the second bankruptcy filing for its talc liabilities. J&J had earlier said it would take a charge of $6.9 billion related to the bankruptcy.

On an adjusted basis, the drugmaker posted first-quarter earnings of $2.68 per share, beating estimates of $2.50, helped by strong sales across its businesses, including medical devices and consumer health.

The healthcare conglomerate now expects to earn between $10.60 and $10.70 per share on an adjusted basis this year, compared with its prior forecast of between $10.45 and $10.65. Analysts were expecting a profit of $10.51 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

