J&J raises annual profit forecast on anti-inflammatory drug demand

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

October 17, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N on Tuesday raised its 2023 profit forecast, helped by resilient demand for its anti-inflammatory drug Stelara and recorded a $21 billion gain from the spin off of its consumer health unit.

Investors are focused on how Johnson & Johnson, now a standalone pharmaceutical and medical devices company, will reach its goal of $57 billion in drug sales by 2025. The company is facing a potential slowdown in sales of its arthritis drug Stelara after the launch of biosimilars.

The company reported third-quarter total sales of $21.35 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $21.04 billion, according to LSEG data.

Excluding its consumer health unit, the company now expects 2023 adjusted profit of $10.07 to $10.13 per share, compared with its previous outlook of $10.00 to $10.10 per share.

J&J posted a third-quarter profit of $1.69 per share, compared with $1.62 per share a year earlier.

The company's shares were up about 1% in premarket trading.

