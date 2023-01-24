US Markets
J&J quarterly profit beats on pharmaceuticals strength

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 24, 2023 — 06:26 am EST

Written by Manas Mishra and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as increased sales of pharmaceutical products helped it weather a hit from a stronger dollar

Excluding items, J&J earned $2.35 per share, above analysts' average estimates of $2.23 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Reuters
