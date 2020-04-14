J&J Q1 Results Top Estimates; Cuts 2020 Outlook Due To COVID-19 Impact

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported that its profit for first-quarter 2020 rose 54.6 percent from last year, while quarterly sales increased 3.3 percent. Both adjusted earnings per share and revenues topped analysts' expectations.

The company declared a 6.3% increase in the quarterly dividend. It lowered its 2020 guidance to reflect the COVID-19 impact and related investments. But, the company said its long term fundamentals remain intact.

The company lowered its fiscal year 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $7.50 to $7.90 from the prior range of $8.95 to $9.10 per share. The company also cut its annual adjusted operational earnings per share outlook to range of $7.65 to $8.05 from the previous estimation of $9.00 to $9.15 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $8.08 per share.

The company now expects annual sales to be between $77.5 billion and $80.5 billion, operational sales of $79.2 billion to $82.2 billion. Previously, the company expected sales of $85.4 billion to $86.2 billion, and operational sales of $85.8 billion to $86.6 billion.

The company reported that its net earnings for the first-quarter grew 54.6 percent to $5.80 billion from last year's $3.75 billion, with earnings per share improving to $2.17 from $1.39 in the previous year.

Adjusted net earnings were $6.15 billion or $2.30 per share compared to $5.66 billion or $2.10 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.99 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Sales for the first-quarter rose 3.3 percent to $20.69 billion from $20.02 billion in the prior year. Operational Sales growth was 4.8 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $19.48 billion for the quarter.

Consumer Health worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 11.0% driven primarily by over-the-counter products including TYLENOL and MOTRIN analgesics; upper respiratory products.

Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 10.2% driven by STELARA.

The company has declared a 6.3% increase in the quarterly dividend rate, from $0.95 per share to $1.01 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on June 9, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 26, 2020.

