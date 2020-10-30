US Markets
JNJ

J&J plans test of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 12-18 year olds soon

Contributor
Michael Erman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Johnson & Johnson plans to start testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 12 to 18 year olds as soon as possible, a company executive said at a meeting held by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N plans to start testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 12 to 18 year olds as soon as possible, a company executive said at a meeting held by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.

"We plan to go into children as soon as we possibly can, but very carefully in terms of safety," Dr. Jerry Sadoff of Johnson & Johnson told the panel. He said depending on safety and other factors, the company plans to test in younger children afterwards.

(Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((michael.erman@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6021; Reuters Messaging: michael.erman.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular