J&J plans test of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 12-18 year olds soon

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N plans to start testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 12 to 18 year olds as soon as possible, a company executive said at a meeting held by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.

"We plan to go into children as soon as we possibly can, but very carefully in terms of safety," Dr. Jerry Sadoff of Johnson & Johnson told the panel. He said depending on safety and other factors, the company plans to test in younger children afterwards.

(Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

