News & Insights

Markets
JNJ

J&J : Phase 3 Trial Results Show CARVYKTI Extends Overall Survival In Relapsed Multiple Myeloma

September 28, 2024 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, announced three-year follow-up data from the Phase 3 CARTITUDE-4 study that showed a single infusion of CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) significantly extended overall survival (OS) in patients with relapsed or lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor (PI). Cilta-cel reduced the risk of death by 45 percent versus standard therapies of pomalidomide, bortezomib and dexamethasone (PVd) or daratumumab, pomalidomide and dexamethasone (DPd).

The company said that CARVYKTI is now the first and only cell therapy to improve overall survival versus standard therapies for patients with lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma as early as second line.

According to the company, at median follow-up of almost three years (34 months), median overall survival for patients treated with both cilta-cel or standard therapies was not reached [(95 percent Confidence Interval [CI], not estimable (NE)-NE) and (95 percent CI, 37.75 months-NE) (Hazard Ratio [HR], 0.55; 95 percent CI, 0.39-0.79; p=0.0009)].

At 30-month follow-up, overall survival rates were 76 percent for patients on the cilta-cel arm and 64 percent for patients on the standard therapies arm. These data show cilta-cel significantly extended overall survival for patients compared to standard therapies.

In December 2017, Janssen Biotech, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company, entered into an exclusive worldwide licence and collaboration agreement with Legend Biotech USA, Inc., to develop and commercialise cilta-cel.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ
LEGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.