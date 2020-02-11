US Markets

J&J partners with U.S. agency to develop coronavirus vaccine

Trisha Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it was working with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to speed up development of a coronavirus vaccine. [nPnbMwyXxa]

J&J said in January that it had started work on developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, which has killed more than 1000 people in China.

