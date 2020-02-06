US Markets

J&J ordered to pay $750 mln in NJ talc case -lawyer

Johnson & Johnson was ordered on Thursday by a jury in a New Jersey court to pay punitive damages of $750 million to four plaintiffs who allege that the company's Baby Powder caused their cancer, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson was ordered on Thursday by a jury in a New Jersey court to pay punitive damages of $750 million to four plaintiffs who allege that the company's Baby Powder caused their cancer, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs. J&J said the judge was planning on reducing the damages to $185 million. During an earlier phase of the trial, the jury held J&J liable for the plaintiffs' cancers and awarded them $37.2 million in compensation. (Reporting by Lisa Girion Writing by Michael Erman in New York Editing by Leslie Adler Editing by Leslie Adler) ((michael.erman@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6021; Reuters Messaging: michael.erman.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: JOHNSON&JOHNSON TALC/ (URGENT)

