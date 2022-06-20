J&J Opens Satellite Center For Global Health Discovery In Asia Pacific To Advance Dengue Research

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said that it has opened the new J&J Satellite Center for Global Health Discovery at Singapore's Duke-NUS Medical School, jointly established by Duke University and the National University of Singapore or NUS as a graduate-entry medical school and research powerhouse.

The company stated that the new Satellite Center will work to accelerate discovery research against flaviviruses, including dengue, which impacts 400 million people each year. The effort will build on the company's decade-long legacy and ongoing collaboration with Duke-NUS in early-stage dengue research.

The Satellite Center is the first Asia Pacific site in Johnson & Johnson's network of research collaborations aimed at addressing entrenched and emerging pandemic threats.

Research at the Satellite Center at Duke-NUS will be led by Professor Subhash Vasudevan, Duke-NUS' EID Program, and Olivia Goethals, Principal Scientist, Global Public Health R&D, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV.

