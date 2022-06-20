Markets
JNJ

J&J Opens Satellite Center For Global Health Discovery In Asia Pacific To Advance Dengue Research

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said that it has opened the new J&J Satellite Center for Global Health Discovery at Singapore's Duke-NUS Medical School, jointly established by Duke University and the National University of Singapore or NUS as a graduate-entry medical school and research powerhouse.

The company stated that the new Satellite Center will work to accelerate discovery research against flaviviruses, including dengue, which impacts 400 million people each year. The effort will build on the company's decade-long legacy and ongoing collaboration with Duke-NUS in early-stage dengue research.

The Satellite Center is the first Asia Pacific site in Johnson & Johnson's network of research collaborations aimed at addressing entrenched and emerging pandemic threats.

Research at the Satellite Center at Duke-NUS will be led by Professor Subhash Vasudevan, Duke-NUS' EID Program, and Olivia Goethals, Principal Scientist, Global Public Health R&D, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular