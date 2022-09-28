US Markets
JNJ

J&J names new consumer health business Kenvue

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Johnson & Johnson's planned new consumer health company will be named Kenvue, the healthcare conglomerate said on Wednesday.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N planned new consumer health company will be named Kenvue, the healthcare conglomerate said on Wednesday.

Johnson & Johnson said last year it planned to spin off its consumer business into a new publicly traded company by November 2023, in the biggest shake-up in the U.S. company's 135-year history.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular