JNJ

J&J may not meet U.S. COVID-19 vaccine supply target by spring - NYT

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N is facing unexpected delays in the manufacturing of its coronavirus vaccine and may not be able to supply the doses it promised the federal government by spring, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

U.S. federal officials have been told that J&J has fallen as much as two months behind the original production schedule and will not catch up until the end of April, when it was supposed to have delivered more than 60 million doses, the NYT reported, citing people familiar with the situation. (https://nyti.ms/38EX4n9)

The company and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Earlier this week, J&J's chief executive officer said the company was on track to have close to a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by 2021-end.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

